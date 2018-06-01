Thrills and spills expected at NPL awarads tonight

n Otniel Hembapu

WINDHOEK- Windhoek’s Safari Hotel will tonight play hosts to the much-anticipated Namibia Premier League (NPL) 2017/18 season awards, which will see the crème de la crème of the country’s flagship football league being honoured for their outstanding exploits.

With African Stars net-buster Panduleni ‘Kaka’ Nekundi having already secured the prestigious Golden Boot award with his 15 goals for the Namibian champions this season, lucrative prize monies is still up for grabs in a total of five categories.

Other categories up for grabs are Player of the Season award, which comes with a handsome N$30 000, and Player’s Player of the Year accolade worth N$20 000. The Coach of the Season award worth N$20 000 is also on the line.

The Referee and Assistant Referee of the Season accolades are also up for grabs, with the Referees of the Year guaranteed to take home N$10 000 while the Assistant Referee of the Year take home N$5 000.

Newly-crowned champions African Stars will tonight officially receive their N$1 million winning prize money, while runners-up Black Africa will receive N$600 000. Third-placed Mighty Gunners takes home N$300 000 and Unam FC who ended fourth will be rewarded with N$100 000.

The nominees are as follows:

Top Goal Scorer: Panduleni Nekundi. Player of the Season: Dynamo Fredricks (Black Africa), Panduleni Nekundi (African Stars), Marcel Papama (University of Namibia)

Players Player of the Year: Dynamo Fredricks, Panduleni Nekundi, Marcel Papama

Coach of the Season: Marley Ngarizemo (Young African), Gerhard Hengari (Mighty Gunners), Bobby Samaria (African Stars)

Referee of the Season: Jackson Pavaza, Willem Haitembu, Nehemiah Shoovaleka

Assistant Referee of the Season: Mathew Nevonga, Sem Singeve, Eneas Shikongo.