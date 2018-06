Our Star of the week is Dr Jakob ‘Japie’ van Zyl from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa)’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in the USA who will be leading an insight mission to Mars in November this year.

The Namibian born space engineer and scientist paid a courtesy visit to President Hage Geingob on Wednesday and indicated that he and his team have made Geingob an honorary member of their team.