Projects implementation on track in Zambezi – Sampofu

Aron Mushaukwa

KATIMA MULILO – Zambezi Regional Governor, Lawrence Sampofu says the region is on track regarding project implementation despite the financial crunch that has subdued different spheres of the economy largely as the far-reaching impact of dwindling revenues from global commodity prices.

He said with limited resources, the region has rolled out service delivery to the people to the maximum. Sampofu made these remarks during his State of Region Address (SORA) this week.

He said various capital projects were completed while others are near completion.

Among the successes were the completion of the Regional Council Office Park, the construction of Sangwali C-Class Police Station and Barracks, the construction of two permanent and a storeroom at Mpukano Primary School, as well as the renovation of seven classrooms at Muzii Combined School and Sesheke Senior Secondary School respectively.

He said rural communities also benefited during the previous financial as an amount of N$1.3 million was spent on community projects support, adding the region also provided sanitation to rural areas through the Rural Sanitation Programme.

“An amount of N$2. 3 million was spent on the provision of 180 VIP toilets that were distributed to beneficiaries in rural areas. These facilities are aimed at reducing open defecations; improve the human health and environment protection,” said Sampofu.

Over the years there has been slight improvement in the health sector within the region, he however stressed that this will be addressed with the Katima Mulilo State Hospital set to be upgraded into a regional hospital.

Various clinics were upgraded and they are now equipped to serve the community to the maximum.

He noted that Kayenda Primary Health Care clinic in the Sibbinda Constituency, which is near completion as a sign that the region is moving in the right direction in terms of improving health. “This clinic will serve the surrounding community that have been travelling long distances seeking for medical assistance,” he said. Despite notable achievements, the region still faces challenges.

“There is daunted high rate of unemployment amongst our youths who have turned or exposed to alcohol and drug abuse. Other challenges such as high scourge of HIV/AIDS, poaching and house breaking are still on the rise in the Zambezi Region,” he said on the social ills.