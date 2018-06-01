Namib Mills confirms sugar price drop

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK – Namib Mills has confirmed a price decrease on the company’s Sugar King Products effective from Monday this week. This price decrease is due to an oversupply of sugar from world markets as well as strengthening of the Namibian Dollar against the US Dollar compared to last year. According to the company, these factors triggered more affordable sugar from international sources, which in turn prompted a price decrease from large sugar producers in South Africa.

The price decreases will on average be 16 percent for white sugar and 11 percent for brown sugar.

“Namib Mills is committed to Namibia. The company highly values its customers, suppliers, and all other stakeholders, therefore, it is important to Namib Mills to not only focus on great quality, excellent customer service and meeting consumer needs, but also to live in accordance with our values of being transparent with our customers and consumers, said Namib Mills spokesperson, Ashante Manetti.