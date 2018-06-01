KK, up and personal in‘Khaima’ music video

WINDHOEK

Visualising a ‘better place’ of his own, Maximillion Kadeen Kaoseb, popularly known by his stage name of KK, heads out to his hometown as he premieres his latest hit song’s official music video.

Clocking in at just over four minutes, the music video focuses on KK’s hometown, Gibeon. Khaima, gives fans a glimpse into his music’s roots. He stuns throughout the video as he raps the autobiographical lyrics about letting life be. Showing off his vulnerable emotions while belting out the words to his life story, the Hip-Hop artist doesn’t hold back from telling his story like it is in the video.

The video for “Khaima” reflects back to the transformation KK has seen in both his personal and professional life. Laying down his history and emotional past within the almost four and a half minute tune. The music video also includes rural highways and picturesque small towns interspersed with what must be landmarks that are special to KK. It gives a bit of context for KK, highlighting a slightly different perspective on his culture and craft.

Speaking during the premiere,KK admitted the song is so personal and emotional he decided to go home and show a different side of him. “ I’ve been off for a few years now and I wanted to show a different side of me my fans were not aware of. The song which means stand up or get up, gives hope to anybody to never give up because eventually you will get what you deserve regardless of your situation.”

KK says this is his first single from his new album and could not think of a better crew to feature on it than House/Afro Pop duo, Tswazis, who surely nailed the chorus. KK and Tswazis also Showcase their culture in their attires dressed by fashion designer Ingo Shanyenge.

The music video, which is titled as the official audio video, premiered at Cappello last Thursday and debuted via KK’s YouTube and official Facebook page on social media thereafter. Fan reaction was intense, with many fans complimenting the music video and praising KK for showing some love for his home. Dessert film shot the video and the song was produced by the mastermind behind KK’s music production, Ricardo Goagoseb. He’s currently working on his new album titled INRI. KK, is one of the most talented Hip Hop artists in the country and this multi-talented artist brought us the hit single ‘We Go Hard’ in 2009, his rise to fame.