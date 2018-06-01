Kasi Vibe Festival attracts more exhibitors

Pinehas Nakaziko

The third Kasi Vibe Festival taking place this weekend on June 1-3 has attracted up to 65 exhibitors, from manufactures to service providers, compared to previous years. The festival which involved fashion, arts, music, food and drinks have become one of the most celebrated festivals in Katutura, were majority of festivalgoers are based. Organisers are expecting more than 2000 societies to attend either on Friday, Saturday or for the Sunday session. “The event is not just about people partying or having fun, but also to give a platform to exhibitors and upcoming business entrepreneurs to exhibit their products at a larger crowd,” says Salmi Shigwedha, the event coordinator. It is taking place at the Sam Nujoma Stadium. “Kasi” remains the common slang used amongst the young people in the location to refer to the location they are from, home. It is against this background that Kasi Vibe Festival strives to create a platform closer to the people to bring entrepreneurs to come out and showcase their innovative products and assist sponsors to build their brands while empowering youth in the process.” It is an exhibition platform for the youth and by the youth to empower entrepreneurs. The festival has a large team committed to enjoying themselves through contributing their time in many areas. It takes about 70 people working behind the scenes to make the festival happen. The first edition of 2018 festival will feature a three day vibrant exhibition, including musical performances, fashion shows and much more. More artists have been invited to perform at this year’s event. The fourth and fifth round of the festival will take place in October and December, at the same venue. Advance tickets for the event are N$ 30 and N$ 40 per day.