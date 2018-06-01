Biking through the KAZA !

Staff Reporter

KASANE – After a quick flight from Hosea Kutako International Airport, a group of bikers touched down at the Victoria Falls International Airport and headed straight to the Kazungula Border post to take temporary shelter at the Kasane Big 5 lodge.

The team welcomed the Tshwane Legend Bikers Club (TLB) and other biking clubs, for the official Tshwane Legend Bikers Club Kavango Zambezi Trans-frontier Conservation Area (KAZA TFCA) Tour.

At sunset in the north-eastern town of Kasane, Botswana, bordering Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe, the bikers could not hide their excitement as hordes of motorcycles descended on the lodge.

After months of preparations, the moment of truth had finally arrived as bikers spent the next nine days exploring Angola, Botswana, Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe on motorcycles.

In the morning, the bikers embarked on their road journey to Namibia for the welcoming ceremony at the Popa Falls Resort.

As the bikers approached Kongola, they became excited seeing the Namibian bikers anxiously waiting to accompany their counterparts to the Popa Falls Resort. The gathering almost brought the Kongola village to a virtual standstill.

After the pleasantries, the bikers proceeded to Popa Falls Resort where a delegation led by Kavango East Governor, Honourable Samuel Mbambo and the Minister of Environment and Tourism, Honourable Pohamba Shifeta, along NWR Managing Director, Zelna Hengari and other dignitaries, waited with anticipation to welcome the visitors.

Upon arrival, the bikers were greeted to the sweet melodies by a local cultural group before they were whisked away to a cruise on the Kavango River.

While at Popa Falls, the bikers had an opportunity to visit Calai, a small town in Angola where they visited the water reclamation plant and a newly opened restaurant.

The ultimate outcome of this newly opened restaurant proved how tourism can positively contribute to the economy of small communities as bikers enjoyed a memorable night with Namibia’s much sought after artist Big Ben.

Next stop was the Baraquena community for a donation of clothing to Mavis Mautuwere before the crew continued their journey to arrive safely in Kasane.

At Kasane, the bikers went on a boat ride exploring the Chobe River serving as the border between Namibia and Botswana.

Motorcycles were ferried to Zambia as the bridge is still under construction.

The group proceeded to the Victoria Falls border post where they spent a substantial amount of time, before rushing for lunch at Mama Africa – situated just a stone throw from the main entrance to Vic Falls.

Next port of call was Francistown, Botswana en route to Gaborone for their last day where they were warmly welcomed by bikers from Botswana.