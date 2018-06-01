BCB touring Namibia

Staff Reporter

Multi instrument Folk-Pop duo, Bottomless Coffee Band (BCB) that has steadily been making waves in South Africa over the are touring Namibia starting tonight at The Warehouse Theatre.

The band takes a more vibey turn with its new offering, Anthelia, which consists of eleventh brand new songs in English, while some are breaking new ground by delving into their Afrikaans roots. Lourens and Esté Rabé says their aim is to make a diverse album, while maintaining the ethos of the band. They have carefully conjured up songs that stay true to their aim of which to “create a feel-good vibe with a strong message”. The album also includes gutsy social political songs with unique local flavour, crowd-favourite power ballads and goose-bump love songs. The sound on their album is a combination of Folk-pop and Rock, with hints of classical tones. They have played an average of 150 shows per year since the release of their debut album “Room with a View” in 2015.

The successful release led to both leaving their corporate careers to “take the leap of faith” and build a career in full-time music. What makes their performances unusual and unique is that Lourens and Esté, apart from vocals, play up to 12 instruments between them during their live shows. “This year will mark our third year in a row touring Namibia, and we can barely contain our excitement!” says Esté. “Two years ago we travelled to Namibia not knowing what to expect as we had never even been in the country before, not to mention played music here. We were overwhelmed by the hospitality of the Namibian people and their love for music. Our shows were un-believably well received which has now made Namibia an annual stop on the BCB tour schedule,” she adds.

To make it more exciting, the band will be in Namibia for an entire month. From Windhoek they go to Tsumeb and Swakopmund on dates to be announced soon. The band has also added Omaruru and Mariental to their 2018 tour. “We made the decision to play a few more shows this year, but with more time off between shows,” explains Lourens. “This will give us the chance to see even more of the country that we have come to love and will give us the opportunity to get involved in a few initiatives in the towns and cities that we will be playing. Be sure to keep an eye out on our social media for updates!”

Anthelia has been inspired by the title track that captures the essence of what the album has to say. It means: “The ability to see angels”. The duo translates this into their own interpretation: “The ability to see beauty in everything and everyone around us.” “Anthelia” is available in Musica Stores and on iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/za/album/anthelia/1325184034. Tickets for the show tonight at The Warehouse Theatre cost N$ 150 and event starts at Eight O’clock in the evening.