A PARADOXical night under the stars

WINDHOEK

Two of Namibia’s most grounded Hip-Hop artists, PARADOX, are featuring to feature in this month’s edition of Night Under the Stars (NUTS) tonight at the Goethe Institut.

Born and raised in Windhoek, Cassidy Karon and Olavi “Toufi” Ekandjo discovered the style of rap at high-school and has since produced several chart topping projects. Featuring on an international news network, CNN, in 2015 for their achievements clearly did not go much to their heads.

“Despite awards, all that comes with the Hip-Hop lifestyle and international recognition for what we do, we have remained grounded and are geared towards making a difference through our music,” says Cassidy.

The duo received their first national accolade in 2012 as The Best Group/Duo and has since then raked in more than eight nominations and six awards. The best of their years was 2015, when PARADOX won three Namibian Annual Music Awards for Song of the Year, Most Disciplined Artist and Most Popular Artist.

“My parents passed away when I was a child so I was raised by my grandmother and even though we often did not understand each other, she was always frank and straight to the point. I hope to maintain that through our music,” says Toufi.

Entrance is N$20 and refreshments are always available.