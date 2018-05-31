Tjongarero recalled as NFA Technical Director …back to Sport Ministry

Otniel Hembapu

WINDHOEK – Timo Tjongarero has been recalled as Namibia Football Association’s (NFA) Technical Director with immediate effect. He will be reinstated into his old position of sport officer at the Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Service.

In a letter dated May 21, 2018, Permanent Secretary in the line ministry, Emma Kantema-Gaomas, wrote to NFA Secretary-General Barry Rukoro to inform him of the ministry’s decision to terminate Tjongarero’s secondment to the NFA with immediate effect.

Tjongarero took over as NFA Technical Director in 2015, replacing German native Klaus Starke and has since served in that position putting a lot of emphasis on youth teams and general skills upgrade amongst the various national team structures.

According to the ministry’s letter, which gave Tjongarero until today to finalise his permanent return to the ministry as sport officer, indicated that the Tjongarero’s secondment to the NFA “was not properly constituted and is in violation of Chapter VII of the Public Service Staff Rules, Part IX subsection 4 and 5”. “In view of the above and due to non-compliance, I direct that reversal of all arrangements as a result of the secondment with immediate effect and for Mr Tjongarero to report to the Sport Directorate, Head Office on May 31, 2018 at 08h00.

Your office is further requested to inform Tjongarero of my request at the earliest convenience,” reads part of the ministry’s letter to Rukoro.

Contacted for comment, Rukoro yesterday confirmed to have received the letter from the line ministry directing the NFA to relieve Tjongarero of all his duties and to immediately terminate his secondment to the football association as technical director.

“As we speak it is now up to the NFA executive to decide the way forward as far as the appointment of a new technical director is concerned. I already communicated the contents of the letter to Tjongarero and he is fully aware of the latest developments. So for now I will await a decision from the NFA executive to guide me on the way forward as far as appointing a new technical director for the association,” briefly said Rukoro.

