Slain ex-student leader’s shop closes

Windhoek – The printing shop belonging to the late Helao Ndjaba, a 25-year-old former student leader who succumbed to head injuries sustained from a shooting incident this month, has been closed since the dreadful incident.

Ndjaba owned the printing shop in Goreangab area of Katutura with business partner Teofilus Johannes, also aged 25, as means of income for themselves.

Before the shooting, the shop opened at 08h00 and closed at around 22h00 – depending on the workload. On weekends they usually opened at the usual time but closed earlier on Sundays. Ndjaba put his university studies on hold as he embarked on his business where they printed banners, taxi signs and signs boards, amongst others.

But he died this week after he was allegedly shot on May 19 by Namibia’s Commissioner for Refugees Likius Valombola during a road rage altercation in Katutura.

Ndjaba succumbed to head injuries on Monday after spending nine days in Katutura State Hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU).Ndjaba’s partner, Johannes, was out of town during the awful incident.

Speaking to New Era, Johannes confirmed that the shop closed after the incident he and the deceased’s family have been running up and down between the hospital and police stations.

He said they ran the shop in turns, but is now sure whether he would continue running the outlet alone.

In December 2017, the two young men built their own shack where they operated their business from, having previously rented space.

Ndjaba’s younger brother, Lamek, who testified in court this week during Valombola’s bail hearing, described his brother as disciplined. He stated that the proceeds from the printing shop did not only sustain their family but Ndjaba’s 15-months-old son, who lived with his deceased father. The baby’s mother is still a university student, New Era was informed.

“He was a breadwinner. He provided food at home, bought electricity, paid bills and when I was at school last year, he paid for my cab fare and lunch and he did all this with money from the business.”

“His death affected us greatly, not only financially but emotionally too. For me he was my best friend and I relied on him for anything,” Lamek added.

Lamek added that Ndjaba was also known as an activist in the community. Ndjaba is a former national executive member of Namibia National Students Organisation (Nanso) and member of the Swapo Party Youth League (SPYL) in Samora Machel Constituency.

Johannes narrated how Ndjaba would bring his son to work while the mother was at school. “He lived with the son while the mother went to school. He changed the nappies and fed the son,” stated Johannes.

Johannes further stated that Ndjaba, who had plans to resume his IT studies at a local university, also encouraged him (Johannes) to get a university qualification.

Ndjaba’s best friend Jason Shivute pointed out that Ndjaba’s business was a work in progress. “He did it one at the time. He bought the corrugated iron sheets last year but he had the machines already,” Shivute told us.

“The inside was not complete but improvements came gradually. And I believe this was not the last printing shop he would have owned. He had ambitions especially because of his baby who gave him a lot of motivation.”