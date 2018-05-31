NWR grows its NamLeisure cards and benefits

n Staff Reporter



WINDHOEK – Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) has grown its NamLeisure offering by introducing an exciting product for students. The NamLeisure student card is life made easier and affordable for students who want to explore the country.

NWR, which is mandated by government to run the tourism facilities within Namibia’s protected areas, identified that travelling is also the best education any student can get. “That’s why we decided to create a card that provides students with an opportunity to learn more about our country’s history and heritage at an affordable price while also creating memorable memories,” said Mufaro Nesongano, NWR Corporate Communications and Online Media Manager.

Josephina Hainghumbi, a Sales Consultant for the NamLeisure Department at NWR, added that “over the years we have been receiving requests from students seeking a card that is affordable and specifically aimed at them. After holding some consultative engagements, we saw the opportunity to create a NamLeisure student card. Our wish is that students take advantage of this card to travel throughout Namibia at a discounted rate.”

The NamLeisure family already consists of a NamLeisure Solo for a single person and costs N$250, NamLeisure Plus for two people and costs N$400.00 and a NamLeisure Family aimed at families composed of two adults and two children aged 13 -17 and costs N$700 while the NamLeisure student card will cost N$150. All of these cards will be renewable on a yearly basis at the cost price.

As NWR continues to encourage domestic tourism, all NamLeisure cardholders will now enjoy a 25 percent discount on activities and meals excluding drinks, that is on top of the standard 50 percent discount on accommodation that is already on offer.

The NamLeisure student card and revamped NamLeisure cards will be officially launched at the Namibia Tourism Expo (NTE) on June 1, 2018.