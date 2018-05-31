Grassroots grounds maintenance workshop underway

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK – The Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture’s Ohangwena regional directorate, together with the Namibia Football Association (NFA), the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) and GIZ’s Sports for Development in Africa Regional Project, is hosting a Maintenance and Repair (M&R) Training course for the Rehabilitated Grassroots Sport Grounds at Eenhana.

The training started Tuesday and runs until tomorrow at the Monte Carlo Centre in Eenhana, with the main objective of equipping the schools with necessary skills to maintain the recently rehabilitated and newly constructed sport grounds.

Two representatives per school are invited to ensure that the know-how reaches all the participating schools. FIFA Consultant on Pitches Ian McClements and GiZ Project Engineer Melany Neff are leading the workshop. The collaboration aims to improve the quality of school and community sport and Physical Education.

Ohangwena is not only one of the regions with the highest population of pupils in Namibia but also with the highest number of teenage pregnancies.

Sport fields were constructed at 15 Cluster schools and one Vocational Training centre in Ohangwena and one school in Windhoek with a total of 45 sport fields for netball, volleyball, basketball and football.

More than 85 000 children and youth have access to these newly build or renovated sport fields and get the chance to participate in quality ‘Sport for Development’ training sessions.

Building sport fields means tackling the lack of school sports infrastructure and providing opportunities for meaningful learning. Moreover, teachers receive advanced trainings in the ‘Sport for Development’ approach and provide voluntary afternoon sports programmes.