Final remand in IUM student murder

Maria Amakali

WINDHOEK – The Katutura Magistrate’s Court gave a final remand to enable the Prosecutor-General (PG) to pronounce herself in the alleged murder case against Victor Elia, 36. He stands accused of killing his girlfriend and International University of Management (IUM) student Iyaloo Ndapandula Hainghumbi, 25, last year.

Appearing in court yesterday before Magistrate Michelle Kubersky, the accused was informed his docket will be re-summarised and sent to the PG for a ruling. His docket was sent to the PG for decision in January but the prosecutor general gave further instructions that needed to be complied with before she decides.

“We have received the DNA results but all other instructions have been complied with,” explained public prosecutor Victoria Thompson.

Elia has been in police custody for one year and four months since his arrest in January 2017. The prosecution has charged Elia with a charge of murder read with the provisions of Combating of Domestic Violence Act for Hainghumbi’s death.

Hainghumbi’s corpse was discovered dumped alongside the B1 road to Okahandja. The prosecution said Elia murdered his girlfriend by hitting her on the head numerous times with an unknown object. It further alleges Elia then transported and dumped Hainghumbi’s corpse by the side of the road.

Elia who is a long-distance bus driver to the north and the alleged boyfriend was not happy that Hainghumbi wanted to end their three-year romantic relationship. Furthermore, he was the last person to see the deceased alive. During his failed bail application Elia denied having any hand in her death.

He explained he only met briefly with Hainghumbi on January 13 and he has no idea what happened to her thereafter.

The court postponed Elia’s case to July 26 for the PG’s decision.