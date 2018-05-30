Home National Video: 31 Peace Corps Volunteers Dispatched NationalNEW ERA VIDEO Video: 31 Peace Corps Volunteers Dispatched May 30, 201800 tweet 31 Peace Corps Volunteers Dispatched to all the regions to start their missions. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR FeaturesPeace corps volunteers take oath NationalNTA, Peace Corps ink MoU Features49 Peace Corps trainers arriveLEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyPlease enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address!Please enter your email address here × one = six #WEATHERWindhoek,NAclear sky enter location 23 ° C 23 ° 23 ° 32% 4.1kmh 0%Thu 17 °Fri 16 °Sat 16 °Sun 23 °Mon 22 ° #TRENDINGEaton extends partnership with Rob Mcglees Engineering in Namibia July 27, 2017Valombola appears as shooting victim dies May 29, 2018A new dawn in Tjikuzu’s life May 24, 2018Sunshine stable gears up for world titles May 28, 2018Load more 36,604FollowersFollow19,300FollowersFollow