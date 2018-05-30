Shonena climbs in latest WBO world ratings …calls out Tyson Uushona

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK – Namibia’s WBO Africa welterweight champion Mike Shonena solidified his place as one of the world’s top prospects in the welterweight division, after he climbed to 11th place on the latest

World Boxing Organisation (WBO) world ratings released Monday.

Prior to the announcement of the latest rankings, Shonena was ranked 14th in the world and with the latest attainment of the 11th spot in the world, the 30-year old Namibian fighter remains on course to soon move within the top-10 echelon of world boxing.

Shonena, who boast a clean record of 12 professional fights, remains undefeated in the welterweight division and looks destined for greater heights. He is an incredibly powerful puncher and skillful at the same time, while his ability to send opponents to the cleaners in fine style remains consummate.

Nicknamed the ‘Silent Assassin’, he kicked off his professional boxing career in 2013 with a superb victory over compatriot Simon Shafodino, and has ever since not looked back scoring back to back victories on his way to earning world rating status in 2017 when he claimed the coveted WBO Africa welterweight title against Juma Waswa.

“I am happy with my progress and improvement in the world ratings. I know that I am competing in a very competitive weigh class with the likes of Jeff Horn (current champion), Terence Crawford and Manny Pacquio, but I will take every fight one step at a time to get to the top.”

Asked who he would like to fight next, Shonena responded: “Those decisions are not made by me, but by my promoter. I fight any opponent put in front of me by the promoter because I am not scared of anyone, but if you personally ask me who I would like to fight, at this point in time I would like to step in the ring with Tyson Uushona. He (Tyson) has been in this division for a long time, but I know he will never accept a fight with me because we all know he will never be able to handle my punches but let us see if he comes through.”

The latest WBO welterweight ratings:

Current Champion: Jeff Horn

1. Terence Crawford (Super Champion) USA

2. Manny Pacquio (Super Champion) PHI

3. Egidjus Kavaliaskas LIT

4. Danny Garcia USA

5. Giovanni Santillan (NABO Champion) USA

6. Shawn Porter USA

7. Custio Clayton (International) CAN

8. Roberto Arriaza (Int-Continental) NIC

9. Stephen Danyo (WBO Europe) NER

10. Luis Alberto ARG

11. Mike Shonena (WBO Africa) NAM

12. Kerman Lejarraga SPN

13. Thomas LaManna USA

14. Alvin Lugumbay (Asia Pacific) PHI

15. Karen Chukhadzhyan (WBO Youth) UKR