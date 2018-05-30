Popya with… Elivi Shinedima: A terrible, unhappy journey never stopped her from succeeding

Pinehas Nakaziko

WINDHOEK – Elivi Shinedima [24] is a dedicated, passionate and diligent woman who is an entrepreneur, karate instructor and a teacher at the same time. But has gone through thick and thin to be where she is today.

Currently she also runs Ndjuluwa97 Academy that offers extra classes and helps learners from Grade 1-12, including Namibia College of Open Learning (Namcol) learners. Ndjuluwa97 Academy is an accessible and affordable low cost, yet quality private academy aiming to make a positive impact on communities regardless of their economic or social status. The academy currently consists of six full-time and two part-time tutors. Currently they are helping 41 learners from various schools in the north. “Despite that, I am a very observant person who enjoys solitude but also loves being surrounded or being engaged in constructive relationships which may add value to my life,” says Shinedima.

Apart from that, Shenedima also enjoy reading, singing along to music, motivating others, playing with kids, working out and training karate as a hobby. “But most importantly my satisfaction comes from helping people where I can find joy in it, when I see them happy or doing better than they were before.” Shinedima was born in Oshikango in the northern part of the country, and raised in Windhoek on the outskirts of the city in an informal settlement of Okuryangava. “I grew up with my aunt who is a single mom and her two sons. Growing up for me was a bit tough as dad died in 1997, my biological mother is unemployed and my aunt only worked as a domestic worker and she could barely support herself and us,” Shinedima said.

Among her childhood challenges were the absence of parental affection; walking long distances to and from school mostly on an empty stomach; late night study sessions sometimes to a candle light when there was no electricity; lack of financial support and guidance and being looked down on by those around her who have no courage or hope that she was going to be someone in life. “I on the other hand has decided to study hard, sell sweets in primary school to buy winter clothes or a few basics to meet my aunt half-way and I continued selling sweets and snacks in secondary to subsist as I use to go to the library almost every day after school, so I would use my profit to buy lunch and clothing when necessary,” she explained. Thus growing up was for her a terrible and unhappy journey as she did not have all the necessary items and support all kids had. The suffering she encountered as a child and teenager contributed to her career decision, as she had to find other means to subsist and see to it that she studied effortlessly. “My motivation has always been the need and desire to help those who cannot help themselves, be it through my profession, donations, public and personal motivation,” says Shinedima. This was to live her late father’s legacy, as he was also a businessperson and just making a positive impact on people’s lives. Shinedima adds that growing up, she discovered that she is here for a purpose, this being leaving a mark on this world when she get the opportunity to do so.

Being an educator, she chose education because she always had a strong desire to help leaners, and make a change in other people’s lives through transferring her knowledge and skills. She attendant Grade 1-4 at Oshikango Combined School in the north continued her Grade 5-7 at Auas Primary School in Windhoek and did her Grade 8-12 at Eldorado Secondary School. “I am studying Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) majoring in English and History at the UNAM but I am still working towards the commission of my degree as I have research to complete.” The corporate world’s challenges are exactly as she expected. “The high workload but others such as employees disrespecting me as we are more or less the same age (I had four students working for me), low turnout and poor performance of (learners) was also worrisome in some months but I kept advertising the Academy everywhere I went,” she explains.

Her defining moment is the realisation of her calling (talent), strengths and bringing the concept of Ndjuluwa97 Academy into reality. “My main goal at the moment is to meet the Namibian education system halfway, offer internship programmes to students, provide jobs to youth, offer training to teachers who lack skills in their profession. Provide the best and quality education, life lessons and skills to others.”

She advises fellow youth to develop a culture of working hard towards what they want and to stop feeling entitled to things they did not work for. “Young entrepreneurs should learn to be patient, understand that business does not thrive immediately, they should also stop making money a priority, one’s main goal as an entrepreneur should be to provide the best and quality products or services to your clients. That will indeed bring you long-term benefits as your customers will refer other people to your business.”