Namibian riders in mean mood at the FEI World Champs

Carlos Kambaekwa

WINDHOEK – Namibian riders manufactured excellent results during the just ended second leg of the FEI World Jumping Challenge and the Inter Africa Cup at Duneside Stud outside Gobabis.

Female rider Raquel Mendes on the back of her trusted horse Atlanticus claimed the gold medal and was also crowned the Individual Inter Africa N Dressage Champion. Another Namibian rider, Annette Künzle saddling Elton handsomely returned the compliment in the shape of a well-deserved bronze medal in the Individual Inter Africa Cup N Dressage after claiming the scalps of her competitors in the FEI Cat B 1. Veteran rider and 2016 sports woman of the year recipient Michelle Künzle, paddling Sovereign, recorded an astonishing pair of second place triumphs in the FEI Cat A and 1.20 Speed Class.

Locarno Di Caprio picked up the pieces for third place in the FEI Cat B Seeis Mon Gold – FEI Cat A. while Kerstin Garbade paddling Avatar claimed 2nd spot in the FEI Cat B.

Garbade added the Inter Africa Jumping Champs Individual to her accolades when she claimed gold medal in the 1.10m.

The latter was part of the victorious Namibian Jumping Team, which won the Inter Africa Cup Team Event.