MTN secures Cell C as a wholesale national roaming customer

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK – MTN has confirmed that Cell C will soon be roaming on the MTN network, with the initiation of a wholesale national roaming agreement between the two entities. Implementation of the agreement will begin next month and the bulk of the services will be transferred within two months.

The transition will be seamless and there will be no disruption to MTN or Cell C customers. No new sim cards will be required for Cell C’s customers.

“We set out to create South Africa’s best network so that we could offer our customers the best experience. Our superior network has been created through our consistent network investments and we are pleased that we can now also offer that BOZZA experience to Cell C customers, in areas where we have additional capacity,” said Godfrey Motsa MTN SA CEO.

Cell C will roam on MTN’s network in the country’s smaller cities and rural areas where MTN currently has additional capacity. Both MTN and Cell C will maintain their own networks in the larger cities.

“MTN is committed to the continued roll-out of our network, across the country, to make sure all South African’s can reap the many benefits of mobile connectivity. This deal will help fund our ongoing network expansion while also immediately offering more South Africans in peri-urban and rural parts of our country greater connectivity, as they roam off MTN’s existing network,” Motsa said.

Throughout the development of this deal, MTN and Cell C have maintained a strong focus on compliance, adhering to all necessary regulations and industry guidelines. This agreement is an important infrastructure sharing development within the South African telecommunications sector and MTN looks forward to welcoming Cell C onto South Africa’s best network.