Mensah-Williams seeks warmth for the homeless

Albertina Nakale

WINDHOEK – As part of the newly-launched ‘Winter of Warmth’ campaign, National Council chairperson Margaret Mensah-Williams personally donated 50 blankets to people who find shelter on the chilly streets with no place to call home.

Mensah-Williams, who is the initiator of the Homeless People’s Parliament project announced recently, yesterday launched the ‘Winter of Warmth’ campaign with the aim of reducing unnecessary deaths, which result from hypothermia among the most vulnerable members of society – mostly the homeless.

As a continuation of the Homeless People’s Parliament initiative through which 31 homeless people recently held the first ever model-session in National Council chamber, she introduced to the public the ‘Winter of Warmth’ campaign.

The campaign is part of the chairperson’s action plan to raise awareness about the plight of homeless people and street children in Namibia and to help them regain their dignity.

During the launch, she called upon all Namibians to donate items such as warm blankets, clothes, non-perishable foodstuff, over-the-counter medicines and toiletries to the many homeless children and adults who unfortunately find themselves living on the streets.

“Many of you might be aware of the unnecessary loss of life that has occurred in recent years due to hypothermia. Indeed, winters on the streets of Windhoek, and all over Namibia, can be harsh,” she said.

“Many street kids and homeless people go without adequate protection from the elements throughout the winter months. It is a miracle how they survive without a roof over their heads and with no warm blankets or clothing during the coldest part of the year.”

She appealed to all Namibians to drop off their donations (brand new or second-hand) at the National Council administration building in Windhoek for redistribution to the homeless and other destitute Namibians.

She personally donated over 50 brand new blankets and second-hand clothing as part of her commitments to helping the homeless help themselves.

The campaign will run for a period of one month.

For more information, the public is advised to contact staff members in the office of the chairperson at telephone numbers 061- 202 8003 or 061- 202 8045 or 061- 202 8002.