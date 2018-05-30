Local promises to be lekker at Tourism Expo

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK – FNB Namibia is a supporter of the Local is Lekker free live entertainment at this year’s Tourism Expo. “We encourage all Namibians to come and listen to the sounds of Hannes Kaufmann & Kevin, The Ell’s, Elemotho, John Rock Prophet and Priscilla Dessert Queen on Thursday and Friday from 16h30 and Saturday from 14h00 at the Windhoek Showgrounds.”

Elzita Beukes, Communications Manager at FNB Namibia stated that supporting local – be it communities, institutions, suppliers or artists is crucial. “Arts and Culture remain a focus area for the FNB Foundation because we believe that they are vital components of any society. Support of these areas by FNB Namibia has been ongoing over numerous years and includes happenings and institutions such Song night, Windhoek Woordfees, College of the Arts, National Orchestra of Namibia and the National Theatre of Namibia, to name a few.”