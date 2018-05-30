Karatekas amass astonishing medal haul at regional tourney

Carlos Kambaekwa

WINDHOEK – The triumphant National Karate team returned home from the recently concluded annual AUSC Region 5 Karate tourney in Gaborone, Botswana, last weekend.

The Namibians manufactured magnificent performances, winning 10 gold, 19 silver and 39 bronze medals, leaving them placed 3rd overall on the log table upon completion of the seven nation competition adrift of hosts Botswana and South Africa.

Of late, Namibian karatekas have captured the imagination of their counterparts, demonstrating massive improvement within the region and have become a force to be reckoned with.

This year, the strong Namibian contingent had in its armory gold medalists led by Herman van Zyl, Ronja Porteus, Michelle Tjimuku, Erensha Koopman, Jamaal Simaraa, Freddy Mwiya Jr, Nathan Leopoldt, Joshua Kunneke, Julio Mwiya, Joaquin Nel (all Kumite).

Upbeat coaches expressed delight over the teams’ overall showing and are highly confident that the team is destined for bigger things within the not too distant future.

Last weekend’s participation forms part of our road map to mayor tournaments within the foreseeable future.

Preparations are underway for our participation in the African championships to be held later this year in Rwanda and the African Youth Games in Algeria.

Karate sensation young Freddy Mwiya Jr is in line to stake a serious challenge for the podium at the forthcoming Youth Olympic Games having already raised his hand with astonishing performances at international level.

Mwiya Jr is a great talent and those in the know believes he has what he takes to become an Olympic gold medalist – only time will tell.