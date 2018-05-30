Grenade explosion claims boy’s life

Nuusita Ashipala

ONGWEDIVA – An 11-year-old boy died on the spot after a 40mm grenade he and other children were playing with reportedly exploded at Epinga village in the Ohangwena Region.

Three other children between the age of four and seven were injured in the process and were taken to Eenhana District Hospital for treatment after receiving first aid at the local Epinga clinic. The deceased was identified as Petrus Shitemu.

The incident happened at the end of last week. According to the regional crime coordinator in Ohangwena Region, Deputy Commissioner Zacharia Amakali, the children found the military ordinance in the mahangu field and took it in the house. One of the boys, aged four, sustained injuries on the arms and legs, while the five-year-old girl was injured on the arm.

The third child, a four-year-old boy, was injured on the left foot.

Amakali urged parents to refrain from playing with strange objects and to report explosive ordinance to the police on time.