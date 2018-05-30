FNB officially launched Classic Clashes

Otniel Hembapu

WINDHOEK – FNB Namibia, in collaboration with co-sponsors Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL), yesterday officially launched the 10th edition of the popular FNB Classic Clashes, which will see a total of 40 schools going toe-to-toe for top honours in football, netball and rugby.

The multiple sport school competition kicks off tomorrow and will run for the next two months. Tomorrow’s opening activities will see a football match between Concordia College and Rocky Crest, while more action will continue this weekend as Kolen Foundation takes on West Side High at the Arandis Sports Stadium Friday and Coastal High School facing Swakopmund Senior Secondary School on Saturday at the Vineta Sports Field in Swakopmund.

Speaking at yesterday’s launch in the capital, FNB Manager of Public Sector Banking, Bolle Hans, said that the bank had witnessed the growth of youngsters through the Classic Clashes over the past years.

“We have seen how youngsters become aware of their own abilities, acquire new skills, learn to measure themselves against others, function as a team, learn how to win and how to lose, and to still respect one another. FNB Classic Clashes is not just about sport, it is a celebration of the school community consisting of learners, teachers, parents and the school authorities all having fun.” NBL’s Senior Brands Manager, Robin Rhode – who was representing NBL’s AQUASPLASH brand – said: “AQUASPLASH in line with our company’s purpose – Creating a Future Enhancing Life – believes in the prosperity of the Namibian nation. There are no members of society more important to achieving national prosperity in the future than our youth. It is therefore imperative that initiatives such as the Classic Clashes exist and are successful, today and in years to come. It is therefore an honour for us to have been involved as a sponsor of the Clashes for the last three years.”

In his address, Rev Ludwig Hausiku, Special Advisor to the Ministry of Sports, Youth and National Service, said that sports development is an essential tool in promoting cooperation, peace, advocacy, entertainment and above all, healthy living.

“We therefore recognise sports and physical education as a fundamental human right for all people…Our government through the Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Service as a custodian for sport and youth development remains committed and thus takes great pride in activities of this nature that are initiated by stakeholders such as FNB Namibia, to enhance sports at all levels of society.”