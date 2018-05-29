Omuthiya Youth Parliament aims to address unemployment

Obrein Simasiku

OMUTHIYA – The Omuthiya Youth Parliament (OYP) in Oshikoto Region, is striving to create opportunities for needy and create employment for the youth. One of their ventures is to establish a horticulture garden to ensure food security for the vulnerable and generate income for the smooth operation of the organisation.

In order to realise this, OYP will be hosting a gala dinner on June 1, in Omuthiya at the Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Services widely known as the cultural centre. “The main purpose of this gala dinner is to raise enough funds to enable us to successfully facilitate the organisation of our annual Omuthiya Youth Fair to be held in September. Although lack of sponsorship has been hampering us to achieve our goals, we are getting there,” said OYP’s Chairperson David Uusiku in an interview.

Uusiku added that, OYP is an organisation designed to assist anyone. “That’s why we wish in the future to turn this event into a trade expo, whereby we can give opportunities to other entrepreneurs or exhibitors from different parts of the country to boost their business. In so doing, we are also boosting our town and region’s economy as well as presenting a platform for our local people to learn new skills and ideas,” stressed Uusiku.

He wish in the near future, that the organisation would partner with the Omuthiya Town Council or any individual or organisation interested in growing the idea for the benefit of all.

OYP was established last year as an advocate for the youth and held its first ever youth fair the same year, which described by many as a resounding success.

“It is not like we own the idea, anyone is welcome to come on board. Meanwhile tickets will be sold for as low as N$250 per individual, we are also reserving two chairs for all sponsors before the event,” concluded Uusiku.

The event will be graced by one of the north’s prominent businessman John Endjala.