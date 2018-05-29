Omatako Expo promises glamour this year

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK – In terms of age, the Omatako Expo is still a spring chicken, but after it made its debut last year at Ovitoto in the Otjozondjupa Region, this newcomer is already a mouthwatering event.

The stage is set for the second expo from June 26 to July 1 at the village of Okandjira, 39 km east of Okahandja. One of the organisers and top Van Rooy breeder, Tjivii Tjombe, said the event was established to promote local businesses, initiatives and the marketing of ideas in the Omatako Constituency.

“We have advanced in leaps and bounds and the support for the Omatako Expo 2018 has just been tremendous. The Omatako Expo has attracted the attention of big companies, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and one-man/woman kapana businesses. The government believes expos give SMEs a platform to showcase their goods and services as a way of contributing to the development of the country’s economy in line with Vision 2030 objectives, and that is exactly what we as organisers want so see,” he comments.

Apart from all the home cooking, the MeatMa brand made a huge impact on visitors last year with the popular beef grillers, hotchix and legends wors available for tasting. Large quantities of soup bones were purchased by kapana vendors and this year an even bigger feast can be expected. The expo will display a taste of what is to come during the glamorous expo gala fund raising dinner starting at 18:00 this Thursday at the Khomas Regional Council in Windhoek. Tjombe promises an unforgettable evening with great speeches and heaps of live entertainment.

The expo itself, will feature a number of musical and cultural performances, a livestock show, exhibition stalls for SMEs, corporate companies, and government ministries.

Tjombe says livestock farming is an integral part of life for inhabitants of the Omatako Constituency but also for the entire Otjizondjupa and Khomas regions. He said the gates will open every morning from 08h00 till late and the entrance fee for adults is N$20, and pupils will pay N$10.

Top breeders like Justice Tjirimuje, Fanuel Tjivau, Nambaru Nambaru and Robert Kaumunika will be out in full force with their prized Brahmans while in the small stock arena, breeders like Tjipee Hiangoro, Tjirimuje and the Mbaisa brothers will exhibit the cream of the crop of Boer goats.

Dorpers from Unotjari Kavari, Damara sheep from Ismael Tjiueza and the two Kahiiko brothers will be another highlight while Tjivii Tjombe, Ebson Tjiho and Richard Hukununa’s Van Rooy sheep will add more flavor to the menu.