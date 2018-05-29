New appointments at Pointbreak Wealth Management

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK – Pointbreak Wealth Management, a member of the FNB Namibia Holdings Group, has confirmed the appointment of three new staff members to the Windhoek and Swakopmund offices. “As our clients’ needs evolve and financial priorities change we know that our clients require personal, structured yet simple solutions that go beyond standard services. Therefore, we need to employ only the best people who will present our clients with the perfect solution to their financial needs. This is also in line with the FNB Groups Holding’s mission of being the best employer to the best people,” said Tony Edmunds, Executive Chairman.

Silke Hornung has been appointed as Senior Wealth Manager at Pointbreak in Swakopmund. She is a Chartered Accountant of Namibia and South Africa, Chartered Management Accountant, with a Diploma in the Administration of Estates. Hornung will be responsible for wealth and investment and fiduciary services. “I am happy to join the already dynamic team in Swakopmund and will relish the opportunity to assist all clients with their Investment, retirement and estate planning needs.”

Gesa Jeske joins the Swakopmund team as the Wealth Management Advisor. Jeske obtained her Honours in Financial Risk Management, BCom (Mathematical Science) from Stellenbosch University. She is responsible for wealth, investment and financial planning, as well as a wide range of administrative and financial risk management tasks. “I am excited to grow as a person and a professional in the financial services world.”

And, Hannelie Viljoen, Certified Financial Planner (CFP) has been appointed as Senior Wealth Manager. She is responsible for Wealth, Investment Management including; Retirement planning, Investment and Risk Insurance advice. She attained her BSc Degree from the University of Namibia in 2002 after which she worked in the pharmaceutical industry for five years. In 2013 she completed her Postgraduate Diploma in Financial Planning from the University of the Free State and obtained the CFP accreditation. She worked as a Financial Advisor in private practice for seven years after moving into the Private Wealth sector. She is passionate about the unique needs of clients and believes that there is no one-size-fits-all approach to Wealth Planning. “The journey of creating, preserving and transferring wealth is thus unique for each client and it is a privilege for us to plan and accompany clients on this special journey,” she said.

Pointbreak, a Namibian financial services group, provides investment management and wealth management services to the private, corporate and institutional markets, managing in excess of N$8.5 billion of third party capital.