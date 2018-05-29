JUST IN: Ndjaba’s family forgives but demands justice

Lamek Ndjaba – brother to the now deceased Helao Ndjaba who died yesterday after being shot in the head recently – was inconsolable after giving a tearful testimony today in court. Ndjaba told the court that his family does not hold any grudges against Commissioner for Refugees Likius Valombola who is accused of shooting Helao on May 19, but demands that justice prevails in the matter.

Ndjaba succumbed to his injuries yesterday evening after days of fighting for his life in the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Katutura State Hospital. He was allegedly shot in the head on May 19 during a confrontation in the Oshitenda are of Ombili in Windhoek. The court resumed at 14h00 for bail hearing submissions. In the photo, cousin of the late Helao, Remisia Ndjaba, tries to console Lamek.