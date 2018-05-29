Danny Boy outpoints ineffective Baloyi

Otniel Hembapu

WINDHOEK – Namibia’s IBF Africa Lightweight Champion Albinius ‘Danny Boy’ Felesianu on Friday delivered an electrifying performance to outpoint South African opponent Willis Baloyi during their heated lightweight non-title bout over six rounds at the Portuguese Hall in Turffontein in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Felesianu and Baloyi headlined Kalakoda Promotions and Kwesé Sports’ installment of the Friday Fight Night Boxing series, which coincides with Africa Day celebrations. Friday’s boxing bonanza was themed the AFRICA RISING Boxing Bonanza.

Felesianu, who scored 58-56, 59-55 and 58-56 to outscore Baloyi, used the fight as preparation for his title defense scheduled for August in Swakopmund. The fight was broadcasted live across the continent on Africa’s fastest growing broadcast platform Kwesé Sport and streamed across Africa on Facebook Live.