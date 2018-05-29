Cyclist dies after being bumped three times

Eveline de Klerk

WALVIS BAY – A cyclist died tragically at Swakopmund last Thursday after he was ran over by three vehicles following one another.

Christof Shixuameni was on his way to Nonidas, situated some kilometres from Swakopmund, when the accident happened.

Deputy Police Commissioner Erastus Iikuyu, the crime-coordinator for Nampol in Erongo Region, said, a driver of a white Mercedes Benz allegedly noticed Shixuameni too late as he cycled in front of him.

“He tried to brake but it was too late and as a result he hit Shixuameni, who fell down on the road,” said Iikuyu, who also revealed that two other vehicles following the Benz also bumped the cyclist. Shixuameni was then rushed to the Swakopmund State Hospital but was declared dead upon arrival.

The deceased resided and worked at Farm Chalom at Nonidas outside Swakopmund. According to members of his family, he overnighted in Mondessa on Wednesday evening and was returning to his home when the incident happened early on Thursday morning.

Nobody has been arrested for his death and police investigations into the matter continue.

In another incident, police have arrested a 29-year-old suspect for attempted murder early Friday morning in Swakopmund. The suspect was arrested after he allegedly stabbed a 32-year-old man in the neck with an unknown object at a bar in Tamariskia.

The victim, whose condition has been described as critical but stable, is currently being treated at the Swakopmund State Hospital. The suspect was expected to appear in court yesterday.