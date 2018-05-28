Wellness magazine celebrates one year

Pinehas Nakaziko

WINDHOEK – It was a night of celebrating success, entertainment and glamour at Nice Restaurant last Thursday when InVision Wellness magazine launched its fifth edition and marked a year in business.

InVision Wellness is a health and wellness magazine initiated by two young women, Hileni Phillips and Diedre Kwenani, who are both the publishers and editors.

The night attracted local models, entrepreneurs and some celebrities.

Phillips spoke about the journey of the magazine since last year and how it was started from humble beginnings, saying the struggle was real.

“The first edition was published in 2017 and since then we have had a new edition out quarterly,” explained Phillips, adding that from the beginning they struggled for sponsorships and adverts.

The magazine contains health-related information as well as other diverse and thought-provoking wellness topics of relevance.

“We strive to make the content both educational and practical so that everyone who reads it will be able to make lasting healthy lifestyle choices,” said Philips.

The magazine is driven by Phillips’ love for public health and Kwenani’s passion for helping others do better and become the healthiest, happiest version of themselves.

It was also founded as an initiative to aid in increasing health and wellness information to the general public.

Each issue covers all aspects of wellness, including physical health, mental and emotional well-being, spiritual health, financial wellness, among others.

Currently, InVision Wellness magazine is available at doctor’s practices, pharmacies, nutritionists, bio kineticists and physiotherapists’ offices, wellness centres, dental and vision clinics and selected retail shops at N$30 per copy.

From August the magazine will be available in all Pick n Pay outlets.

“By making the magazine available at health professionals’ practices we ensure people who need it the most will have access to the magazine without having to pay for it,” says Kwenani.