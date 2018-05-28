Sanlam’s My Culture My Life programme launched

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK – Sanlam last week launched its annual cultural initiative known as the Sanlam My Culture My Life programme. The corporate social responsibility programme is an initiative aimed at promoting and preserving the diverse Namibian culture among the youth, in particular school learners.

The project entails the My Culture My Life team visiting selected schools in a given region to engage with learners, teachers and traditional leaders on culture.

The 4th edition of this project will see the team visiting five schools in the Zambezi Region. To reach and gain the attention of the learners, the team will be accompanied by acclaimed Namibian musicians Promise, Vuyo and Belle Markasoh who all have cultural links to the targeted audience, traditions and culture.

Previously the Sanlam My Culture My Life programme visited the Omusati, Kavango, Erongo and Kunene regions and has achieved tremendous success in those regions with schools eager for the next visit. This year the team will visit schools in Zambezi, which are Mayuni Secondary School, Sangwali Secondary School, Caprivi Secondary School, Simataa Secondary School and Sanjo Secondary School.

The planned roadshow will be hosted in the areas of Katima Mulilo, Chinchimane, Sangwali, Mayuni and Bukalo. The campaign will also see the production of a documentary to document the proceedings of the events and also make sure that the information gathered is well documented and preserved.

Speaking at the launch, Sanlam marketing and communications manager, Hilaria Graig, said: “In an ever evolving world, young people especially do not know or understand why certain cultural practices take place or their importance.”

Graig added: “With globalisation it has become important to celebrate our cultures but more importantly, it is important that we teach our youth about their cultures as a way to keep them alive.”

She stressed that this is the only way to ensure that young people not only know about their culture but that they have a sense of pride, understanding and appreciation of their culture and that of their peers.