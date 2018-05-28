Public urged to expose rogue cops

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK – The police have appealed to the public with information about its members who connived to commit crimes with the late notorious criminal Sakeus ‘Kablou’ Amateta to contact them.

Amateta was interred at his home village over a week ago after he was gunned down by the police after he reportedly resisted arrest and tried to run away from law enforcers.

A statement issued by Deputy Commissioner Edwin Kanguatjivi said the police took note with concern of recent social and print media reports about officers who worked with Kablou.

It is also alleged that at times the police would visit Kablou at his house and took him (Kablou) along with them to commit crimes.

At the funeral Kablou’s mother, whose address was read by Ester Niilonga Haipinge, said her son had lots of friends among the police who helped him commit different crimes.

Kanguatjivi said allegations of this nature are very serious and for as long as there is no one willing to come forward to give the police relevant information regarding the involvement of the police in crime, the allegations will remain just rumours.

“It is against this background that the Namibian police request anyone with information leading to the identification and apprehension of such police officers to contact the police regional commander for Khomas, Commissioner Sylvanus Nghishidimbwa, on 0813385358, or Deputy Commissioner Abner Agas on 0811242649, or the internal investigation directorate or unit of the nearest police station.” Kanguatjivi said the identity of would-be informers would be protected and information treated confidentially.

Kablou was buried about a week at Engoyi village near Onyaanya in Oshikoto Region. He was gunned down by the police at a drinking spot after he resisted arrest and charged at police officers with a knife. The police attempted to arrest him the same day he was shot after he allegedly robbed a group of tourists in Windhoek.

Kanguatjivi added that in the interest of justice the police will leave no stone unturned until the allegations are proven to be true or false and if proven to be true the culprits will be dealt with in accordance with the law.