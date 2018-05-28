Miss Totem Expo to be crowned this weekend

Pinehas Nakaziko

WINDHOEK – The queen of this year’s Totem Expo in Oshakati will be crowned this Friday at the Oshakati Indepence Stadium in Oshana Region.

More then ten beauties will strut their stuff in competing for the title. The crowning of Miss Totem Expo is part of the annual celebration of the expo, which started on Friday and has attracted hundreds of exhibitors. The expo aims to promote the identity of people and strengthen ties among cultural communities in the country.

The theme for this year expo is ‘Streghthen ties through culture.’ Artists to perfrom at Miss Totem Expo are Adora, Tulisan, Omfally and ZXX, while Fidel Nambundunga will be the host for the crowning.

Entrance fee is N$10 for children and N$20 for adults. The after party will be held at Koko Lounge in Ongwediva immediately after the crowning.

Lucia Kapolo, who was crowned Miss Totem Expo last year, will crown the queen.

Apart from the main event, the finalists of the pageant will host promotional activities throughout the week before the crowning on Friday night.