Tjongile set to perform in Norwich

Pinehas Nakaziko

One of the Oviritje singers, Vevangapi Tjonga known as Tjonga Tjongile set to perform at the Community of the Namibian in the Great Britain (CNGB) tournament, in Norwich in East Anglia in the United Kingdom (UK) this Saturday and Sunday.

Currently busy with his rehearsal in the city of Norwich having jetted out last Friday, Tjongile says this is a dream come true for him as he continues to dare his talents oversees. “This is the first time I’m performing at this event of such magnitude, people in Namibia appreciated my music, that’s why I was invited by CNGB, when organisers of the tournament heard about my recent music,” says Tjonga. His limelight in the music circle started way back in 2015 when Tjongile debuted with an album tiled Ngetota. In 2016 he was crowned Best Oviritje artist at the Namibia Annual Music Awards (NAMAs). Last year, Tjongile released his second album, Meere Eraka, with hit songs such as Triple T, Laviki and Vevangapi.

CNGB is a non-profit organisation, which is hosting a football and netball tournament for their fifth year know, in Norwich City on Saturday and Sunday.

Wooing the UK…Tjonga Tjongile, who is set to perform at the Community of the Namibian in the Great Britain (CNGB) tournament, in Norwich in East Anglia in the United Kingdom (UK) this Saturday and Sunday.

