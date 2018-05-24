Star of the Week: Professor Peter Nyarongo

Our Star of the Week is the University of Namibia (Unam)’s School of Medicine, steered by Professor Peter Nyarongo, who with his team made it possible for Namibia’s first cohort of Namibian-trained medical doctors, who graduated in 2016, to have completed their two-year internship, and are now practising as fully-fledged doctors across the country.

The doctors, trained by Unam, successfully completed their two-year internship at the end of last year. Some of these deployed doctors are practising in Okongo, Keetmanshoop, Oshakati, Katutura and Windhoek Central hospitals, as well as at Engela, Onandjokwe, Omuthiya and the private sector.