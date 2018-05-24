Pick n Pay launches new Wernhil store

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK – With the Mayor of the City of Windhoek, Muesee Kazapua as special guest, Pick n Pay (PnP) Namibia on Monday officially launched its ‘new look’ store at Wernhil Park in Windhoek. The store, which was PnP Namibia’s very first store opened in 1997, was renovated and refreshed as commitment from the retailer to continue enhancing the shopping experience for its customers.

Now employing 265 Namibians, the renovation of Wernhil PnP, according to Managing Director, Norbert Wurm, was inspired by PnP’s commitment to create amazing customer experience and enduring impact in the industry. He added that revamping the store to new generation standard is for the benefit of the PnP customers in Windhoek – which elevates the quality of products and services offered. Wurm: “An incredible amount of work has gone into renovating the store. Therefore it is with pride that we present the New Generation Pick n Pay Wernhil store, where we create a modern, friendly environment as we serve our customers with passion. Our customers love the new layout, the space, as well as the innovation in products and packaging and when they walk into the store they feel welcomed by the new ambient and fresh look and feel, making their shopping experience even more enjoyable.”

PnP Regional Manager, Angelo Morkel during his statement at the official launch placed emphasis on the importance of realising that the success of a business requires a concerted effort by all stakeholders. Morkel: “The development of the store proves that we truly live the O&L Group purpose of ‘Creating a future, enhancing life’. We understand that it is a responsibility that lies with each and every one of us to create a conducive environment for all business to grow. PnP Wernhil has not only committed to advancing our product range, service quality and customer experience, but the community as well. I am proud to be part of this amazing team who work with passion and dedication to enhance customer experience. I believe great things are lined up for the store as we continue to put the customer first. So I encourage everyone to come fill up their trolleys and experience the new and exciting Pick n Pay Wernhil.”

At the occasion, PnP Wernhil re-affirmed its commitment to its continued support of the Monte Christo Primary School soup kitchen, with food safety training; weekly food donations; cleaning detergents; aprons, and a monthly gift voucher worth N$1000. Norbert Wurm: “It is important that we recognise our role in the community and that we must make an effort to improve the well-being of those that support us.”