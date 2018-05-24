Mother arrested for infanticide

Eveline de Klerk

SWAKOPMUND – The body of another new born baby, a girl was discovered by police on Tuesday evening at Walvis Bay.

This time around, the baby’s mother, 32, was arrested and she was charged with murder and concealment of birth after the gruesome discovery was made by members of the police and vigilant residents.

Police indicated that they followed up on a possible case of a baby being dumped on Tuesday evening, after being alerted by residents in Kuisebmond.

The residents and neighbours became suspicious when the suspect could not account for what has happen to the baby after it appeared that she had given birth at home. They then alerted the police.

Deputy Commissioner Erastus Iikuyu, the police Crime Investigations Coordinator for Nampol in Erongo said after searching in the area they found the lifeless body of the baby girl in a dustbin in Kuisebmond.

“The baby was wrapped in a blanket, placed in a plastic bag and then dumped in the dustbin,” he said.

Iikuyu says a post mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death of the baby.

He added that the woman was arrested on the spot and is currently in police custody.

She is expected to make her first appearance in the Walvis Bay Magistrate’s Court today.

Meanwhile Iikuyu said they are still trying to trace the mother of the newborn baby boy that was also wrapped in a refuse bag and dumped at the Walvis Bay State Hospital.

The body of the baby boy was discovered on Saturday night by a security guard in one of the bathrooms at the hospital. Iikuyu said there was no sign of blood found in the toilet.

Hence it is not yet known whether the person gave birth in the hospital or whether the baby was born outside the hospital and dumped in the toilet at the hospital unnoticed.

He again appealed to anyone with information regarding this case that can assist Nampol in tracing the mother to contact any nearest police station

Meanwhile, another police report from Ongwediva, in Oshana Region indicated that they are investigating the death of a 12-day-old baby boy who died while in a carriage on his mother’s back.

Oshana Police Acting Spokesperson, Inspector Petrus Iimbili said the baby and his mother were on their way to Okatope from Ongwediva when the baby died.

The incident happened last Friday. Police could not reveal the name of the deceased, as he had not been named.

His body has been taken to the police mortuary for a post-mortem. The baby’s mother is 28-years-old.