Danny Boy to square off with Baloyi tomorrow

Otniel Hembapu

WINDHOEK – Namibia’s IBF Africa Lightweight Champion Albinius ‘Danny Boy’ Felesianu will tomorrow square off against equally dangerous South African opponent Willis Baloyi in an international lightweight non-title bout.

Felesianu and Baloyi will headline Kalakoda Promotions and Kwesé Sports’ tomorrow’s installment of the Friday Fight Night Boxing series, which coincides with the Africa Day celebrations, and thus the event has been christened the AFRICA RISING Boxing Bonanza. The event is hosted at the Portuguese Hall in Turffontein in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Despite the fight being a non-title bout, Felesianu will be expected to make use of it in preparation for his title defense that is scheduled for in August in Swakopmund. Tomorrow’s fight will not be an easy bout, as Baloyi always comes to the party and will definitely give the Namibian a decent run for his money.

Another notable match up sees ABU South Welterweight champion Cristiano Ndombassy from Angola take on Sharief Kasongo from Zambia, while Ukraine’s Vlad takes on Malawi’s Alick Gogodo in another non-title heavyweight bout. The remaining card promises some great match ups and representation from 10 Southern African countries including two ladies bouts.

The event will be broadcast live across the continent on Africa’s fastest growing broadcast platform Kwesé Sport and streamed across Africa on Facebook Live.