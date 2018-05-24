Artists live at Art Battle Windhoek tonight

Staff Reporter

Artists will be showing off their talents with the public watching at the Eagles Beer Garten near Avis Dam this evening at 18H00.

They are Fatima Camiila, Kelsey Van Schalkwyk, Anitta Voland, Valdemar Joana, Schalarco Visage, Navan Farmer, Adriaan De Lange, Giovani, Namupa Nghixulifwa, Jimmy Tessi, David Indongo and Alina Makeke. The occasion is Art Battle Windhoek. “There is a huge need for the public to see the process of what an artist does. Showing them the process of what artists do, will hopefully make them gain a greater respect for the effort and time put into this skill work. It will hopefully encourage more people to paint or take the Arts more serious,” Jaimee Lee Diergaardt, Namibian representative for Art Battle International underlines.

In Art Battle Windhoek, the first of its kind on the African continent, painters are split into two groups with the top two painters from each group as determined by popular audience vote going through to the second round, third and final round of painting with a fresh canvas. “The final round has the same rules as the first two rounds except the canvas is bigger. The top painter from the final of Art Battle will go on to compete in the grand finale,” Diergaadt stresses.

Namibian community is urged to help select the overall Namibian winner who will represent the country at the world Championships 2019. Art Battle Windhoek is a unique experience for people to watch art in the making and the aim is to get people who know nothing about art involved in choosing what artwork they think is the best piece. As the artist’s work, the audience can move around them, allowing an up close view of the creative process and Art Battle Windhoek organisers want the audience to watch the process as well as to get engaged with the process and help determine who moves on to the next stage. Each audience member will receive a voting ballot, which will allow them to vote once in each round. The artist with most votes is determined the winner. In support of the artists, audiences can also place bids in a silent auction to take the paintings home.

Art Battle started in 2001 in New York but has since gone global. It showcases the finest live art talents in the world, with more than 1,200 events in 16 countries. Tickets are available online at EventToday, PayToday and at all Airtime City Kiosk machines and children under ten years go in free. Neo Paints Namibia and PowerPlay Energy drink are the sponsors of Art Battle Windhoek.