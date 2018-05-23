Warrant issued in N$7 million estate fraud

Maria Amakali

WINDHOEK – The court has issued a warrant of arrest against a man who stands accused of embezzling over N$ 7 million in funds from a deceased’s estates he was handling.

Mervin Kozonguizi, 42, was on bail of N$100 000, however, he failed to show up at court as scheduled which consequently resulted in the court issuing a warrant of arrest against him. The court provisionally cancelled his bail and forfeited it to the State.

Kozonguizi was arrested on January 15, following an investigation by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and made his first appearance in court on January 15, where he was granted bail with conditions.

Kozonguizi faces two counts of fraud all in contravention of the ACC Act. According to the court documents, while working as an estate administrator for Kozonguizi & Associates, Kozonguizi allegedly defrauded the Master of the High Court between 2016 and January 2017. The prosecution alleges Kozonguizi enticed the Court that he was entitled to funds from the estate of late Gustav Tjiuiju.

The prosecution further states Kozonguizi knew fully well that he was not entitled to N$7, 09 million from the late Tjiuiju’s estate, thus committing fraud.

The second charge of fraud emanate from December 5, 2015 when once again Kozonguizi allegedly defrauded the Master of the High Court. It is alleged that once more, he pretended that he was entitled to funds from a deceased’s estate he was handling at the time. The prosecution further alleges that he received N$2 million from the estate of the late Yolandi Dorothy Beukes, knowingly that he was not entitled to the funds.

Magistrate Walter Mikiti issued the warrant of arrest with immediate effect with a return date for June 4, 2018.