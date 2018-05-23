Home National Vox Pop: National Clean-Up Campaign at school level NationalNEW ERA VIDEO Vox Pop: National Clean-Up Campaign at school level May 23, 201800 tweet National Clean-Up Campaign at school level LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyPlease enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address!Please enter your email address here − 4 = four #WEATHERWindhoek,NAclear sky enter location 16.3 ° C 17 ° 15 ° 36% 2.1kmh 0%Thu 18 °Fri 20 °Sat 20 °Sun 24 °Mon 24 ° #TRENDINGMauritius launches first cloud camp May 16, 2018Namibia’s first robot school to open in June April 18, 2018New nursing school opens June 19, 2014Namibia claims two gold medals at global showpiece …Brilliant Jonas and... April 16, 2018Load more 36,604FollowersFollow19,300FollowersFollow