Trainee pilot crash-lands Cessna at Eros Airport

Selma Ikela

WINDHOEK – A Cessna 210 aircraft under the control of a trainee pilot landed on its belly at Eros Airport yesterday morning at around 09:30 with no fatalities. The aircraft belongs to a student who is training through the Windhoek Flight Training Centre.

According to a statement issued by Namibia Airports Company (NAC) marketing officer Dan Kamati, the Directorate of Aircraft Accident Investigation (DAAI) under the Ministry of Works and Transport immediately secured and cleared the scene and investigations continue.

Kamati said the aircraft has since been removed from the runway and no significant damage to the runway or airport facilities were observed. Operations at the airport are back to normal.