Strand Hotel emphasises using local produce

WINDHOEK – A great deal of what Strand Hotel Swakopmund’s three restaurants – which have become some of the most popular hang-out spots and eateries at the coastal town since the hotel opened doors in 2015 – serve to guests, are locally produced, says Strand Hotel’s Procurement Manager, Lillian Majiedt. Quail eggs are merely the latest addition to the hotel’s endless list of locally procured goods and services used in its guest experience.

The list further includes beef, pork, lamb and chicken from the Swakopmund Abattoir; Charlies Meat Market in Walvis Bay; Namib Poultry, and Windhoek Schlachterei. “As far as we can, we source all of our products locally.

Through our commitment to the O&L Group Purpose of ‘creating a future, enhancing life’ we deem it of utmost importance to support local industries, which contributes to strengthening local value adding and growth of the Namibian economy.”

Hangana Seafood in Walvis Bay, and local fishermen are suppliers of fish products to Strand Hotel, while Namibia Dairies supplies all dairy needs. The quail eggs – recently added to the list of locally sourced products – come from Chimati Poultry in the Erongo Region, while most of the homemade jams in the hotel and its restaurants are produced at Farm Tutara in Outjo. O&L Leisure Managing Director, Terence Makari: “There is no need to source all these products and services beyond the Namibian borders, as we have them all right here in our own country.

And, they are in perfect condition and of great value – enough to meet the standards of Strand Hotel or any of the O&L Leisure portfolio members.”

Christopher Silver and Ocean Fresh from Swakopmund is also a supplier of fresh crayfish, and other fish while Afritree Trading, also in Swakopmund is the supplier of vegetable and herb sprouts to the hotel.

The Strand Hotel Swakopmund sources its homemade ice cream, ravioli and pizza bases from Twenty Two Degrees South in Swakopmund, and the herb sprouts used for garnishing are bought from Lizma.

Tetelestai Mariculture in Walvis Bay supplies local oysters; Shalom in Swakopmund (a vegetable and herb supplier), and Rudi Brandt t/a Welbedacht Chickens in Swakopmund with a free range organic chicken locally produced, also supply to Strand Hotel. At the Swakopmund Brewing Company (SBC) – situated in the Brewer & Butcher Restaurant at the Strand Hotel Swakopmund – local craft beer is also brewed.