SPCA school poster competition raises animal care awareness

Donna Collins

SWAKOPMUND – With education holding the key to all possibilities, the Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) Namibia held a first ‘Animal Care’ poster competition that was open to all schools across the country to raise awareness amongst the youth.

The competition targeted learners between five years old to 19 with cash prizes as an incentive for children to lay down the basic principles in art form of the humane treatment of domestic pets and all animals, with winners announced on May 16.

A whopping 525 entries were submitted, with the winner of the competition Elzaan Schoonbee, 10, who represented Walvis Bay Primary School, winning a cash prize of N$1,000 for her poster “hands”.

With so many colourful and imaginative poster paintings to choose from, the judges had a difficult choice, and only two votes separated the two top positions.

Second prize of N$600 went to Mia Scheuerman, 11, from the Deutsche Höhere Privatschule (DHPS), who entered her poster “hospital”.

Kaleidoscope Creations kiddies art school took three top slots – with cash prizes for third place awarded to Clara Muhr, 14, for her poster “heart”, Jasmira Daud, 11, in fourth who entered her poster “chains”, and Emily Tubbesin, 12, in the top five with her poster “cat”.

The winning school, which submitted the most entries of 165 posters, was International School Walvis Bay, whilst the winners of the fifty N$100 MTC recharge vouchers were the participants from Elnatan Privaatskool.