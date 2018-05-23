Sensational Nande, thrown into lions’ den …as Namibia host continental golf showpiece

Carlos Kambaekwa

WINDHOEK – The country’s leading golfers will tee off at the spacious Omeya Golf Course south of Namibia’s capital Windhoek, later this year.

Reigning champions Likius Nande leads a strong field of local golfers readying to grill each other in the prestigious Windhoek Lager Africa Golf Championship at the much-adored Omeya Golf Course.

The 5th edition of the annual gathering has so far attracted golfers from participants from eleven nations headlined by hosts Namibia, Swaziland, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Zambia, South Africa, Uganda, Seychelles, Mauritius, Kenya and Tanzania.

All eyes will be fixed on local new golf sensation Likius Nande, as the 21-year-old golfing sensation tees off against some of the finest golfers from Southern Africa. The Walvis-Bay born lad has been tumbling years long standing national records like nobody’s business at will, and those in the know reckon it is just a matter of time before he claim his rightful place amongst Africa’s finest club swingers.

Currently ranked the number one male golfer in Namibia, Nande will be out to restore Namibia’s lost pride on the greens since the glory days of legendary golfer Adre Basson, Joe Nawanga, Trevor Dodds, Schalkie van der Merwe and Werner Lassen to name but a few. Amateur golfers will tee off in the 2nd edition of the annual gathering, competing in three different categories A, B & C.

Interestingly, a quartet of intellectually challenged golfers will also line for the first time in the history of Namibian golf. The 18-hole opening round was completed last weekend at the Omeya and the Windhoek Country Club golf courses, respectively.

Due to a large number of participants, all pairs divisions will be staged at Omeya with while those competing for the prestigious Windhoek Lager Africa Golf title tee off at the Windhoek Country Club golf course.

Reigning champion Aaron Zimfukwe will be a notable absentee after the Zambian golfer has joined the paid ranks. For the second time in the short history of elite golf tourney, hosts Namibia will be represented in the ladies division.

Namibia’s leading female golfer Mary-Ann Boltman has been given the nod ahead of her peers to swing the clubs in the prestigious continental golf showpiece. Anton Bonifatius and Stephan van der Merwe complete the lineup of the Namibian contingent.