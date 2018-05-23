Oshikuku signs MoU with trade association

Victoria Kaapanda

OSHIKUKU – The Oshikuku Trade Association and Oshikuku Town Council signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on developmental cooperation.

The MoU is geared towards cooperation between the two parties on the pursuance of the town council developmental agendas, including the upcoming trade fair.

The parties want to foster relations in the provision of essential services such as water and electricity supply, cleaning and waste removal during and after the period of the trade fair.

Speaking at the event, Julia Kakwambi Nakale the Chief Executive Officer of Oshikuku Town Council said, in hosting the trade fair, the Oshikuku Trade Association will assist the corporates and the business community to showcase and market their products and services.

“The aim is no longer just to concentrate on exhibitions, but being a business forum and networking platform,” says Nakale.

Chairperson of Oshikuku Trade Association Parastus Nepolo urged both that signed the MoU to work together and develop the town in order to attract more investors. “We must get involved to take our town towards a brighter future,” said Nepolo.

Nepolo urged that they as members ensure that the association remains and will work in partnership with the town council by following action plans and practical implementation in place as agreed.

Speaking at the same occasion, Deputy Mayor Julia Endjambi said this agreement will bring changes in their town, as they will be working together with the association.

She added that their first trade fair, which will be held on July 25, and 28 this year, would definitely create jobs among unemployed youth and women and it will bring growth in the Oshikuku town. “The doors are open for bookings on the gala dinner and exhibition. Trade fair application forms are available at Oshuikuku Town Council,” Endjambi added.

*Victoria Kaapanda is an intern attached to New Era’s regional office in Ongwediva.