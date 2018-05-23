Opuwo initiates post clean-up campaign

Alvine Kapitako

WINDHOEK – The Mayor of Opuwo says a technical committee consisting of business people and civil servants will coordinate the clean-up campaigns post-May 25, when the nation unites to clean up Namibia.

President Hage Geingob took up the initiative in response to a social media post that exhorted Namibia to take up the clean-up exercise.

In an interview with New Era, mayor of Opuwo Town Council Albert Tjiuma explained the people of Opuwo will not in future refuse to participate in planned clean-up campaigns every two months because it is for their own benefit.

“We believe that the majority of the people will cooperate as we encourage them to keep their environment clean.

Even as we prepare for the national clean-up campaign we can see the eagerness among the public,” explained Tjiuma.

He explained the municipal by-laws pertaining to cleanliness are yet to be enforced, pending finalisation of a few things. “We believe that is what is contributing to the lack of cleanliness in our town,” said Tjiuma.

He said there are not enough skip containers and dustbins in Opuwo and that would need to be addressed, before they fully enforce cleanliness as part of their municipal by-laws.

The committee will also make it a point to address schools on the importance of cleanliness, the mayor stated.

“We will assign officials within the municipality to speak at schools on why cleanliness should be a lifestyle,” Tjiuma emphasised.

Despite the availability of the few skip containers and dustbins some people still prefer to litter, explained the mayor, stressing why educating the public on hygiene is vital.

In addition, he said businesses have been mandated to have special waste containers for customers to dump waste and so far only one retail has complied. “Some people make the business places dirty when they look for food in dustbins,” the mayor said.