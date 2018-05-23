Finance staff nabbed for theft

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK – Two Ministry of Finance employees and a civilian were arrested last Friday after they allegedly stole two generators each valued at N$500 000 from the ministry’s premises in the Northern Industrial area.

The crime report issued by police spokesperson sergeant Immanuel Iiduwa said the three men attempted selling the two stolen machines to undercover officials. The machines were loaded and transported on the ministry’s truck.

The men tried to sell the generators each valued at N$ 500 000 but the officials intended to buy them for N$ 300 000 each. According to Khomas Police Regional Crime Investigations Coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Abner Agas the three suspects appeared in court yesterday and were not granted bail. The two finance ministry employees have been identified as, Eric Zambwe and Peter Esterhuizen while their accomplice is Terence Seibeb.