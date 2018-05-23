Entries for Green Talents close today

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK – Applications for Green Talents, a programme promoting sustainability research by the German Ministry of Education and Research, close today.

Sustainable development is the fundament to preserve the Earth for present and future generations by finding a balance between the need for socio-economic development and the protection of the environment. These topics of global political relevance demand international research cooperation. With its high-class innovation and research centres, Germany supports great efforts in particular by intensifying international cooperation among the bright and outstanding minds of tomorrow.

The ministry has held the prestigious Green Talents – International Forum for High Potentials in Sustainable Development since 2009. The award honours 25 young researchers every year. The Green Talents competition has successfully encouraged the global exchange of innovative green ideas from various fields of research. Since its inception, the award has recognised 207 young researchers and scientists from 57 nations for their outstanding achievements and contributions to making their communities, countries and societies more sustainable. The award winners are selected by a jury of renowned German experts and are granted unique access to Germany’s research elite.

The 2018 Green Talents Award includes:

• an invitation to the fully funded two-week Science Forum 2018, consisting of a visit to leading German sustainable facilities, institutions and companies with exclusive insights on their pioneering research and projects;

• individual appointments with German experts of the winner’s choice to discuss possibilities for upcoming research and cooperation;

• networking opportunities at the award ceremony in Berlin with participating Green Talents alumni;

• a fully funded research stay of up to three months at an institution of the award winner´s choice in 2019;

• particular access to the exclusive Green Talents alumni network.

For more information please refer to the website www.greentalents.de where both the competition flyer as well as the award trailer are available.